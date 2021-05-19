A few days after appearing in all the portals for his crossing with Viviana Canosa (50), Gustavo Garzon (65) is back in the news for a hilarious moment who starred in the middle of a television mobile and this Wednesday was reproduced on the Twitter account of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

It is that, for those who do not remember it, or did not see it live, on April 22, the renowned actor received the first dose of the vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Institute, based in Moscow, on the River Plate court.

And, on the way out, certified in hand and chinstrap properly placed, he ran into a mobile phone from a sports channel who was talking about a Millionaire match in the Copa Libertadores.

Gustavo Garzón leaving the River field after receiving the first dose of Sputnik V. Video capture

Excited by the inoculation, Garzón interrupted the chronicler and said before the cameras: “I am vaccinated here in River Plate !!! Thanks Alberto. Thanks Cristina. Thank you, Putin. I gave myself the Sputnik. Thanks, Argentina“.

“There is Gustavo Garzón. He was the actor … You look. It was Gustavo Garzón“, the journalist said as the artist retired behind him, asking his forgiveness for having interrupted him.

Those images reached Russia and the administrators of the official Sputnik V account decided to share them with an encouraging message for all Argentines.

“Actor Bursts On Live TV To Show His Sputnik V Vaccination Certificate And Express His Thanks“, they began saying about the video of the actor to the exit of River.

And they completed: “This sweet interruption made us smile. We wish Gustavo Garzón and all Argentines a very good health“.

Tweet dedicated to Gustavo Garzón from the official Sputnik V account. Twitter screenshot

After getting vaccinated, in addition to retweeting a message with the video in question, Gustavo also thanked the Government for the speed with which his turn came.

“I just got vaccinated with Sputnik. Happy! I didn’t think it would get to me that fast. Grateful to Russia for producing it, to Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner for the speed to buy it, “he said.

“And, it is fair to admit it, very good the organization of the vaccination of the Government of the City“added the artist.

Gustavo Garzón’s tweet. Twitter capture

“Fast? We are at the end of April 2021 Gustavo! You are very cheeky“,” Thousands of retirees queuing at Luna Park do not think the same of the organization “, and”But it was not always well organized. The first days of the month were bad. My aunt waited hours for the vaccine. You were lucky “, were some of the comments left by his followers.

HA