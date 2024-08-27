As we already know, there will be a chance to see it in action for the first time (in the film series, that is) Shadow the Hedgehog who will be voiced by Keanu Reeves in the original.

Sonic 3 – The Movie was finally presented by Parmount – the producer – who shared a first Official Trailer dedicated to the film.

Sonic 3: The Movie Trailer

The presentation video of the Paramount and SEGA film opens with Sonic running and the human protagonist – Tom – telling him, “Sonic, you finally found your family. I know it wasn’t always easy, but you haven’t changed who you are here.” Sonic replies, “Yeah, in my lungs,” in typical film comedy style.

But then the tones change and we see that Shadow awakens and “team Sonic” is ready to take action to solve the situation. It is explained that Shadow is not too different from Sonic, but he has not found his family, on the contrary he has experienced loss and suffering. Clearly it will be up to our protagonists to change Shadow’s soul and make him one of the good guys, in the end. This time, however, they will also need the help of Doctor Eggman.

In the video we also see Shadow riding a motorbike and performing a Akira Slide required (We assume it’s illegal not to make this kind of reference if you have a motorcycle scene.)

We remind you that the film will be available from January 1, 2025 in Italy. We then leave you with the trailer for Sonic x Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings which announces the three-part anime