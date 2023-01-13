The official TikTok account of Pokemon in Japan just uploaded a rather peculiar video. Since this one shows a Pikachu dancing around a Lucario in a playful way, while a song full of profanity plays. Here we leave them.

As a result of how viral it became, the official Pokémon account has already deleted the TikTok in question. Of course, some internet users recovered it and it is already circulating on the networks for posterity. Although the little monsters have been characterized as being for the whole family, we cannot deny that this was very funny.

The reasons behind this small bug have not yet been given, but it is easy to discern how it happened. Since the account is from Japan, it’s quite likely that the language was to blame. Surely the person in charge of the video didn’t know what the song was saying and just chose it because it sounds quite upbeat and playful.

Despite the Pokémon TikTok bug, many people are amazed at the result. Some comments mention that it is something hilarious and even that they will follow the account to see if they have another stumble. So in the end it looks like this could grow his following as an unintended consequence.

What’s on the way for Pokemon?

Nintendo’s pocket monster franchise is still going strong 26 years after its creation. They recently released their most recent adventures with Pokémon Scarlet and Violetwhich were well received, although they have problems in their performance.

Source: The Pokemon Company.

In the world of anime, his hit series is preparing for a sequel, which will no longer feature Ash Ketchum as the lead. The latest episodes of the beloved trainer are currently airing and will have several nostalgic returns. Did you guys grow up enjoying this franchise?

