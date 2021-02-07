The vaccine is perhaps the most sensitive issue that the government must face today. Because society, so tolerant or resigned in other equally delicate matters, fully endorses it to the ineffectiveness of the administration. How you solve it will depend a lot on your future luck in an election year.

Although there are many influencing factors, some that are totally beyond local responsibility, the political and communicational handling of such a serious issue has been superlatively awkward. The celebration for the results of the blind bet that was made with the Russian vaccine had a lot of revenge and also relief because at last there is a certainty that the choice was correct.

Vaccination is an important piece of the ruling party’s political strategy and the management of the current shortage is showing it. Partisanship of the plan is part of the attempt to take advantage of necessity, miseries of Argentine politics. These behaviors reflect what polls say about the full responsibility they place on the government.

The internal struggles over the provision have not ended and promise new chapters. However, it is a mistake to attribute to the negotiation for the vaccine the beheading of the ambassador to China, Luis Kreckler, and his replacement by Sabino Vaca Narvaja, a militant as defined by Alberto Fernández.

Kreckler was struck down by Felipe Solá when he perceived that the diplomat was on the waiting list to replace him, as they now say that Agustín Rossi, the current Defense Minister, is a member of a proven Christianity who has to handle a hypothetical rearmament of the Armed Forces. On that list, both Beliz and Cecilia Naón, former ambassador to the US and currently at the World Bank, have lost positions. Although Solá claims to have arranged the goals with Fernández and that tranquility has returned to the 13th floor of the Chancellery.

Containing inflation is another of the centerpieces of this election year. Its impact on social humor is decisive and the government will try to repress the rise in prices with all the tools. Still it is believed that it will exceed 40%, much more than Guzmán’s optimistic calculation. In this complex issue of prices, Paula Español, Secretary of Internal Trade, was targeted, who seems to have lost the support of her mentor, Axel Kicillof, according to sources from the Casa Rosada.

The third part of the plan to face the legislative elections is that the sectors of the Frente de Todos acquire more prominence, which may contain the middle sectors disenchanted with Fernández’s erratic policy and the influence of Cristina Kirchner in the government. They estimate that, if her nature does not betray her (something difficult), the vice president will try to moderate her profile to scare off voters: the objective is, at least, not to lose legislators in October (or November?).

The project that Sergio Massa encourages to double the floor to pay Profits is also a gesture to respond to the claim that the tax is already expropriatory. It will be necessary to see if it is something more than a blow of effect.