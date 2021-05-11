The malaise of the social organizations that are part of the Frente de Todos with the Casa Rosada was felt like never before. The noise was heightened because the criticisms occurred twelve hours after the announcement of the President, on the eve of his trip to Europe and when he believed that he had buried the intern of the Minister of Economy Martin Guzman with La Cámpora.

Alberto Fernandez announced an increase in the amounts and beneficiaries of the Feed Card, the flagship program of the Ministry of Social Development. The undersecretary of Social Economy in that Portfolio and leader of the Evita Movement, Persian Emilio, downplayed the announcement of the head of state. “it’s bread for today and hungry for tomorrow”, He declared in a recorded video that was soon made public.

Persico’s words were followed by criticism from the general secretary of the Union of Workers of the Popular Economy (UTEP), Esteban “Gringo” Castro, an institutional statement from that entity, and questions from Juan Grabois, among other social leaders.

Juan Grabois and Emilio Pérsico, in 2019. They publicly criticize the government’s social management Foto Maxi Failla

¿How annoying both to social movements and to hit the Fernández administration, which, according to all the polls, is not going through its best moment and is looking for oxygen in the old continent?

First, the forms. No one knew what the ad would be about. Persico was unaware of it, who met, on Wednesday, with the President at the Casa Rosada; and on Friday morning, in Olivos. Also, the secretary general of the UTEP, who was one of the speakers during the Argentine Council against Hunger in which the presidential announcement was made official. “Nobody knew, neither the officials who were in the act nor the social organizations. Everybody expected a spectacular announcement the Creole Marshall Plan or the universal basic salary and (came out) again with the card ”, Grabois complained before the consultation of Clarion.

For the MTE and Patria Grande and its allies, a transitory policy was consolidated as the main policy of the Fernández administration in social matters. After the snub, the UTEP secretariat discussed and released a harsh statement over the weekend against the presidential announcement. “We disagree with the Food Card because it runs the axis of inclusion from work, it is inefficient and limited. It is necessary to deepen policies that recognize the work of the popular economy, whitewash its situation, provide rights and create missing jobs, “says the text in question.

This Tuesday there was a new meeting of the UTEP that returned to analyze the situation. “We are more united than ever. We banked Alberto from the beginning and we don’t understand why he does this in the middle of a brutal setting”, Said one of the participants of the zoom to this newspaper.

In second place and, with more substantive arguments, the social movements that occupy positions in the national Executive, in a dozen ministries and benches in Congress, demand to increase the funds of the Promote Labor, which Persian administers, to build 260 thousand homes per year and create employment. They also criticize the financial cost of the card, which from February will demand the state coffers orAn investment of $ 123 billion, 0.33% of GDP.

Persian spoke alone with who he is on paper is his direct boss, Daniel Arroyo placeholder image. The Minister of Social Development avoided the conflict publicly. “The expansion of the Alimentar Card will be paid this month,” Arroyo said Tuesday at the Federal Council for Social Development, which brings together the ministers of the 24 jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, some official offices are exploring the possibility of transferring the Alimentar card issued by Desarrollo Social with Banco Nación to ANSES, which administers Fernanda raverta, from The field, an organization that maintains a tight relationship with grassroots organizations.

Consulted regarding the complaints of the movements and the presidential announcement, the Buenos Aires Minister of Community Development, Andrés “Cuervo” Larroque welcomed the initiative of the Casa Rosada. “In this context, any expansion of resources for the most affected sectors is welcome,” said the Secretary General of The field, which last week – amid the tension with Guzmán – asked for the return of the IFE.

In the most important offices of Balcarce 50 they stand up to the challenge of the movements. “They have a difference in the social policy carried out by the Government, but we define social policy, not the organizations. With the ministry, after studies and technical reports, “they say.

The ridiculous also feed on the re-registration of the 870 thousand beneficiaries of employment programs. To the monitoring of a follow-up manager -for possible discharges and / or discharges- the eyes of Persian himself and his delegates and of Erika roffler, right hand of Arroyo.

The references of the Evita with the President on Friday on the anniversary of Eva Perón. Persico, Chino Navarro and the mayor of Moreno, Mariel Fernández. They did not know what Fernández’s announcement would be hours later.

Finally, the social movements have not yet received the approval of the Casa Rosada to include to the 70 thousand workers of the soup kitchens within the priority vaccination groups. In the Government they indicated weeks ago that this decision should be agreed in the Federal Council of Health. Now, from official dispatches and with the news of the arrival of almost 6 million vaccines in May, they admit that the 24 jurisdictions can independently determine inclusions within the strategic staff.

Two referents of the assembly of the official organizations with positions in the State emphasize that the internal differences in the Frente de Todos are also settled in the public sphere. “The differences are political, but also strategic; although for many facing the elections it is easier to inject money into people’s wallets, “they argue.

The public demands of the social movements of the Frente de Todos increasingly resemble those of the Frente Nacional Piquetero, which brings together left-wing organizations.

