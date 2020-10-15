He Barcelona has seen how they have reduced income of a substantial way since the pandemic devastated the planet. This context has especially affected the six official stores owned by the club through the management of BLM (Barcelona License Merchandasing). From ethese six premises, single four continue with a sustainable business hours, while the two largest –Store Canaletes and Camp Nou– have had serious problems of adaptation. In fact, the newest of all, Store Canaletes, a 1,900-square-meter establishment located in the heart of the city, inaugurated the past with great fanfare February 21st, carries closed from the moment the State of Alarm began -the rent was 150,000 euros per month-, while the Camp Nou store, the largest of all, only opened until 4 pm.

The pandemic has forced the club to modify all budgets about income. In fact, the managers of the stores calculated to invoice a minimum of one million euros monthly only in T-shirts, but the lack of tourists due to the pandemic and a error of the multinational that provides the shirt, has taken to the club to an authentic dead end.

And is that in July, Nike had to return the entire remittance of Tshirts of the Stadium range for the 2020/21 season, the cheapest, which revolves around the 90 euros, because there was adobvious effect in the Fabrication material as the colors fade when washed. So I only had in stock, the more expensive range, known as Vapor Match, which runs around 140 euros. He club demands to the American multinational an indemnification, encrypted around 15 million euros, for the grievances and damages suffered, including the threat of ending up in court if not satisfied.

But further, he uncertain future from Leo Messi during much of the summer – the time when presumably the most T-shirts are sold – it also ended affecting income in stores, since the sale of the elastic of the Argentine crack monopolizes 75% of the total turnover of T-shirts.

And to top it off, the humiliation in the Champions against Bayern, too rest good part of the attraction by the tourists to enter the stores to buy FC Barcelona objects.

In fact, the club speaks directly of a 85% decrease in expected revenue in the sale of t-shirts, at least until the month of September.

Now, to add insult to injury, the Generalitat will return to reduce the capacity of stores to only 30%, at least the next fifteen days. A new deterrent for the few clients, in order to enter the club’s official stores.