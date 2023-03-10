The 80s were important for the film industry, since quite funny movies emerged, be it comedy, action, science fiction, animation and even some of the dark genres. Speaking of the latter, surely that is where the classic is classified beetlejuicein which elements with jokes are appreciated but somewhat risque.

For some time there has been talk of bringing a sequel, and now it seems to be a reality, confirming that it would already be in production, there are even conversations with the protagonist of Merlina (Jenna Ortega)) to participate in the tape. This is discussed in various sources such as The Hollywood Reporter.

The media affirm that the girl is being sought to play the daughter of lydia of Winona Ryder of the original delivery of 1988. It is also said that production on the sequel is planned to start in May or June of this year, with Tim Burton in front and michael keaton ready to return in the role for which he became known.

This makes the era of Tim Burton somehow return to the spotlight, given that some of the chapters of merlin are directed by himself, adding some somewhat sinister elements. However, then other people were assigned to the last few segments, and that’s where people didn’t like the conclusion so much.

For now, this film needs to be confirmed by the rights holders.

Editor’s note: This is one of the classics of said director, so having a sequel will be liked by those who do not stop repeating the first installment on their streaming platforms. It will be interesting if they add Jenna Ortega to the cast.