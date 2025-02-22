The official reports of the judicial evidence damaged by the Dana: chain of “compromised” custody and pillage

The complex of the Generalitat Valenciana de Riba-Roja razed by the DANA on October 29 contained in its basements a total of 77,000 pieces of conviction (judicial evidence) distributed in 5.330 shelves that made up approximately 900 shelves. A total of 14,603 pieces have been destroyed later as they have been affected by water and mud. However, the chain of custody of each and every one would have been questioned, according to official reports held by this writing. “The chain of custody of all the pieces deposited there has been compromised, both for the time it has remained without closing the warehouse (…) and by the continuous transfer of people belonging to the different cleaning contracts they are acting in Said basements, ”according to November 26, a report of the Common Procedural Service of General Affairs (SCAG) of the Judicial Party of Valencia to which Eldiario.es has had access. It is a judicial office in charge of the management of the pieces of conviction of the courts of València. The vast majority of the pieces corresponded to procedures already tried and sentenced. Although in other causes even in an instructional phase, such as the Fluvar fire in which 10 people lost their lives, the key tests were destroyed as a result of the flood.

The Secretary of Government in Functions of the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community also warned about the situation: “A wall has come down, so the chain of custody of these pieces has faded,” according to a report from the past November 19.

The water entered the basement of the complex with a height of more than one meter, affecting the first two levels of the six that formed the shelves that stored the conviction pieces, located in plastic boxes. There was also an “indeterminate number” of tests that, due to their volume or weight, were on the ground. The complex, of course, did not store firearms or drugs.

Another SCAG report on December 12, which this newspaper has also had access, reviews that one of the walls of the warehouse collapsed as a result of the flood, leaving the “completely open” complex. The person in charge of the logistics center warned that the security guard had caught “several times” workers of the cleaning contracts “taking effects in their backpacks.” The employees, on the other hand, alleged that they had obtained the pieces of conviction of the container for those that were going to be destroyed. However, the watchman detected “pieces that were not of that group.” “In any case they made them return the same,” adds the report.

“Nefarious, unsafe and probably toxic” conditions

Those responsible for the SCAG – “again” – alerted the technical services of the General Directorate of Justice of the Generalitat Valenciana and proceeded to close one of the two walls that were open “and allowed free access to the deposit” . “The other is expected to close tomorrow,” says the report on December 12, which follows that the Ministry of Justice, directed by Nuria Martínez and previously by Salome Pradas, left the installation practically outdoors for almost a month and a half after the Dana.

An expert report, commissioned by the SCAG and prepared after an ocular inspection, concluded that the warehouse conditions were “nefarious, unsafe and probably toxic.” The two experts apostilled that the registration references of some pieces “either have been destroyed either are illegible by having wet.”

The pieces that were on the upper shelves of the two deposits of the complex and that, therefore, were not affected by the flood, were evacuated to the second basement of the city of justice of Valencia (in half a hundred ‘pallets’) .

A prosecutor’s report, signed on December 20, also concluded that it was “impossible” the identification of the pieces and their owners, “not even” the procedure to which they were assigned, “being an amalgam of effects with mud that makes its conservation unsafe ”. The prosecutor signed by the report recalls that the criminal prosecution law allows the destruction of judicial effects if their custody implies a “potential danger”, which in the case of the Riba-Roja complex was “undeniable.”

Those responsible for the SCAG proceeded to a triage of the pieces and reviewed their status, their location and their destination, classifying them depending on whether they had been useless, if they could be kept with cleaning or if they had not identified themselves when their labels had been lost or damaged.

The initial schedule for cleaning the pieces affected by the DANA was six months. In fact, the Ministry of Justice awarded the construction company Becsa on December 10 (one of whose shareholders was convicted in the ‘Gürtel case’ for illegally financing the ‘Box B’ of the Valencian PP) an emergency contract for the “performances necessary ”of conservation or destruction of the pieces of conviction.

3,640 affected procedures

The last report on the Deposit Recovery Action Plan indicates that, as of December 29, a total of 25,289 pieces were registered in the facilities, of which 57% (14,603) had been destroyed, compared to 43 % (10,686) that had been preserved.

The destruction of the pieces has affected 3,640 procedures of 57 judicial and fiscal bodies. The report, signed on February 17, stressed that the detailed relationship of the pieces corresponding to their procedures that had been destroyed had already been sent to the 57 judicial organs.

The flood of the DANA in a judicial warehouse of the Generalitat destroyed key evidence of the Campanar fire



On the other hand, the Ministry of Justice estimates a period of between seven and 15 months for the reconstruction of its deposits.