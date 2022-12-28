One of the most popular series of the moment is One Punch Man, so its fans are waiting for its continuation in anime. Since several rumors about a new season are going around, the anime’s official Twitter account decided to warn about some of them.

Source: OPM_Anime

Through a post, One-Punch Man’s official Twitter said that the only official information comes from them. No other person or account knows for sure what the future holds for the bald man in animation. For this reason, they invite fans to keep an eye on news, but with them.

This warning arose because an account called Shonenleaks began spreading rumors of the third season. These assured that the animation of the continuation would be carried out by MAPPA. A company well known for its work on anime such as Attack on Titan Y Chainsaw Man.

The One-Punch Man anime has had a different animation studio for each of its seasons. The first was given by Madhouse, while the second was made by JC Staff. So one more studio change doesn’t sound so far-fetched, but we’ll only know when the official account shares it. Would you like the rumor to be true?

What is One-Punch Man?

It is a series that began as a web comic created by the artist known as One or Tomohiro. In it we follow Saitama, a peculiar hero with extremely immense strength, who is looking for a rival that is worthy of him.

Source: Madhouse

A few years after its publication it received an anime adaptation. With it, his number of followers increased a lot and he became one of the most popular series. He’s even getting a remake of sorts for his manga, which is running in Weekly Shonen Jump. Have you heard of her?

