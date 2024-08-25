Geoff Keighley has announced The official numbers of Gamescom 2024 and Opening Night Livewhich are apparently impressive: the Cologne fair recorded 335,000 visitors from one hundred and twenty different countries against the 320,000 visitors of 2023, but it is the figures of the opening show that are particularly striking.

In fact, Opening Night Live hosted by Keighley himself practically doubled its figures compared to last year, reaching a total of 40 million views: truly excellent results for an event that was born only recently.

The Canadian journalist obviously took advantage of the opportunity to thank you all those who collaborated in the realization of the fair and the show, underlining how his team really enjoyed themselves during this last trip to Germany.