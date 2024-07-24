If there is one thing that has characterized Warner Bros.’ strategy in the world of superheroes, it has been the freedom that its directors have to create works that are not related to the main universe in which they are working. This is the case of The Batmanwhich takes place away from the DCU that James Gunn is building. Now, The official name of Matt Reeves’ productions has been revealed.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Matt Reeves, director of The Batmanand Dylan Clark, producer of this film, discussed the work they have done with this property, and their plans for the future. Here, The duo revealed that the universe of The Batman It is known as “Batman Epic Crime Saga”.

This small universe is only made up of The Batman at the moment, although it will grow in the future. To start, The series is expected to The Penguin I arrived at Max in September of this yearfollowed by The Batman 2 sometime in 2026. Along with this, and to the surprise of many, Clark also confirmed that a new series is already in development for the Warner Bros. streaming platform, although it is too early to talk about specific details. Here is what Clark had to say about it:

“We’re looking at this whole world in relation to who Batman is, the antagonists that surround him, all the crime that needs to be dealt with in the city, and trying to figure out where the best areas are to explore.”

Beyond the series of The Penguin and The Batman 2, At the moment there is no concrete information about how this universe will grow in the future, but it's clear that there are multiple projects already in the process of becoming a reality, it's just a matter of waiting for them to take shape.

Author’s Note:

It’s nice to see that Matt Reeves has his own little space to do what he wants with the character, but I don’t think it’s that necessary to give his work a specific name, especially one so simple. Not everything has to be categorized in an unoriginal way.

