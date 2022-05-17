Few are the series that The CW has produced around the comics of DCand one of the most anticipated is Gotham Knights, which could be on par with the video game that will be released at the end of the year. Little has been mentioned about its production, but it seems that everything is on the right track, since at this precise moment there is already an official logo.

The story puts us in a universe where a group of heroes have come together to save Gothamsince absence of Batman is present, this is due to his unexpected passing. It is worth commenting that this adaptation will survive along with other programs such as FlashY Superman & Loiswhich have been well received.

The image of the logo was released on the account of Twitter known as @TheCW_GothamK, this was created in February of this year, and it was thought that it would be for the video game. But now, it seems that he is looking to distance himself a bit from said audiovisual material.

Gotham Knights will star Oscar Morgan What Turner Hayes, Anna Lore on paper Stephanie Brown, Olivia Rose Keegan What Duela Dent, Navia Robinson Interpreting Carrie Kelley, Fallon Smythe What Harper Row, Tyler DiChiara giving life to Cullen Row Y misha collins What Harvey Dent. Without a doubt, a cast that promises a lot.

The franchise seeks to carve out its own path of fans, especially for those who know Batman to perfection, but they don’t have much idea of ​​the adventures and powers of their helpers. So the series of 2023 plus the video game 2022 They will reinforce all of this. As the emissions of The CW are not seen in our region, the safest thing is that it will go to hbo max.

