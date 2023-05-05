One day after the coronation of the new kings Carlos III and Camila, Millions of people are waiting for this event that will take place after 70 years; That is why hundreds of guests will gather at Westminster Abbey.

The attendee list includes more than 2,200 people, including heads of state, members of the Royal Familyas well as international representatives from 203 countries along with volunteers and charities, according to a statement.

In addition to this official list, some 400 young representatives of non-governmental organizations designated by Carlos III and Camila will be able to follow the religious coronation ceremony from inside the Church of St. Margarets, outside the abbey.

Among the guests who will attend the coronation, the attendance of the Spanish King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia is confirmed, as well as that of the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and that of the wife of the US president, Jill Biden.

The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden.

However, the Duchess of Sussex will not be there, Meghan Markle, undoubtedly the most notorious absence, who will stay in California with her children.

its thick, Prince Henry will be present and his interactions with his older brother and heir to the throne, William, will be closely followed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Platinum Jubilee Mass

The intention of King Carlos III since he was proclaimed after the death of his mother Isabel II on September 8 has been to do a smaller-scale ceremony than that of the late queen in 1953without losing the greatness and traditions of the British monarchy.

So, over 8,200 guests attended Westminster Abbey to participate in the coronation of Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96.

FELIPE SANTANILLA AYALA, EFE

ELTIEMPO.COM

