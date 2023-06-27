The official Hajj delegation of the Government of Dubai, organized by the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, has arrived at Mina to spend the day of permissiveness and begin the rituals of Hajj.

The head of the mission, Dr. Muhammad Suhail Al Muhairi, confirmed that the administrative and supervisory staff of the mission, which includes 80 pilgrims from the employees of the Dubai government, is ready and ready to harness and facilitate all necessary procedures, in the coming great days to perform Hajj, Umrah and religious rituals.

Al-Muhairi confirmed coordination throughout the day with the Office of the Affairs of Pilgrims of the UAE, and with the concerned authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia present in the holy sites, specifically in the shrine of Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah, according to the plan prepared to start the grouping of the pilgrims of the mission, and the places of entry and exit to and from the rituals, and the feelings train and facilitating the process Move according to specific paths and times, in preparation for the start of the rituals of Hajj, to provide means of comfort and reassurance to the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God, so that they can perform their rituals with ease and reverence.