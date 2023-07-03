The official Hajj delegation of the Dubai government has returned to the homeland via Dubai International Airport, after performing the blessed Hajj, amid great joy and a full reception of flowers and pleasure from the pilgrims’ families and the organizing parties at Dubai International Airport.

At the forefront of the reception of the mission was Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh Ahmed Al-Shaibani, Director General of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, Buti Abdullah Al-Jumairi, Executive Director of the Institutional Support Sector, and Saeed bin Tuwayh, Director of the Hajj and Umrah Affairs Office in the department.

Al-Shaibani reassured the safety and security of the arrival of all members of the official delegation of the Dubai government to the homeland, which includes 80 pilgrims from the employees of the Dubai government and organized by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, noting the distinguished care for the pilgrims of the country.

Al-Shaibani stressed that the directives of the wise leadership of the state to provide all means and facilities and to harness all capabilities to care for the pilgrims of the official delegation of the Government of Dubai, both inside and outside the country, had a great impact on the success of the official Hajj mission of the Government of Dubai and the pilgrims’ performance of the rituals of Hajj and religious rituals with ease.