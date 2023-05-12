BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Italy announced that from the next June 16th will distribute in our country the complete official guide of Piggybacks For The Legend Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomthe new chapter of the award-winning series available today, May 12, 2023, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

The guide will be available in version Standard and in Collector’s Edition. While the former will be printed in the classic Piggyback guide format, the latter will feature a hard cover and superior paper quality. Inside the volume it will be possible to find details on the puzzles, solutions, the atlas of Hyrule and more.

The standard edition will be priced at €24.99while the collector’s one will be available at the price of €34.99. Both will be available at major video game stores and on Amazonyou can book them through the links available below:

More details on the contents of the guides and the link to the official Piggyback website can be found below.

COMPLETE OFFICIAL GUIDE – COLLECTOR'S EDITION (available from June 16, 2023): 496 pages, in color. The Collector's Edition has a hardcover and is printed on premium quality paper.

COMPLETE OFFICIAL GUIDE (available from June 16, 2023): 496 pages, in color The Complete Official Guide The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.is a must-have volume covering all elements of the game: details on every challenge and puzzle, solutions, the atlas of Hyrule; the best way to end the whole adventure and enjoy this highly anticipated masterpiece to the fullest. For more information: https://www.piggyback.com/it/guide/the-legend-of-zelda-tears-of-the-kingdom/ or https://it.bandainamcoent.eu/

Lately Nintendotogether with theNational Organization of the Deafhas created a glossary of terms related to The Legend of Zelda introducing for the first time the Italian Sign Language in the world of videogames on the occasion of the release of Tears of the Kingdom.

With more than thirty chapters to make up its lineup, a number that includes the main titles and numerous spin-offs, the saga of The Legend of Zelda since its debut it has been a pioneer in the drafting of videogame history, capable of guiding and marking forever the works to come, even becoming an icon in mass culture. She came out for the first time in 1986 on Nintendo Entertainment System, has several titles defined by critics as true masterpieces of the genre. Among these, it also finds ample space The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wildthe chapter of the saga that in 2017 ushered in the arrival of Nintendo Switch and revolutionized the gaming world. Six years later, after a long wait, the hero’s last adventure Links can finally continue with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomarriving today exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

