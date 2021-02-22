Yesterday we told you that, according to a well-known insider, The Coalition is already at work with the sixth installment of the Gears franchise. According to information from Klobrille, the studio has already formed several working groups, and would be preparing to continue with the main franchise, after lending its support in the development of Gears Tactics to Splash Damage. Although perhaps, before a sixth installment we can come across Gears of War 2 Ultimate Edition, a remake of the beloved 2008 game and who knows if the long-awaited Gears of War Collection.
It must be remembered that Klobrille’s information has already been accurate on previous occasions, and the movement that has taken place today gives more credibility to his words. Just moments ago, heto official Gears of War account has shared an enigmatic image with an arm holding three Gears badges, which has reminded us of the mythical Gears of War 2 cover. Could this mean there will be a remake of Gears of War 2?
The official Gears of War account makes a strange teaser Will there be a remake of Gears of War 2?
It is undeniable that Gears of War fans are among the most passionate about Xbox and after seeing the treatment that has been given to the Halo saga, they expect Gears of War to receive that “all in one” pack with up to two remakes of two installments , HD adaptations, and even X | S Series enhancements. It would not be out of the equation that if this remake of Gears of War 2 ends up being real we will also see certain improvements of other titles in the saga especially for Xbox Series X | S, but that is -for now- pure speculation.
On the cover of Gears of War 2, Marcus holds some badges like in the Twitter teaser
However, we may soon have information on both Gears of War 2 Remake and / or a possible Gears 6. We must not forget that a little over a month ago, Microsoft shared information about the exclusive unannounced games, where it assured that we would soon have news about the new work of The Coalition, a studio known for working effectively and quickly in games of high quality, so we would not rule out that they had both projects in hand at the same time. In fact, we remind you that we were all caught by surprise by the great DLC Gears 5: Hive Crusher, released at the end of 2020.
Gears 5 announces new content for multiplayer
For now they are nothing more than mere speculation, but it is possible that after the information from Klobrille and the movement that occurred in the official Gears of War account today there will be news about the franchise soon, either through a remake of Gears of War.
