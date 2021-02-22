Yesterday we told you that, according to a well-known insider, The Coalition is already at work with the sixth installment of the Gears franchise. According to information from Klobrille, the studio has already formed several working groups, and would be preparing to continue with the main franchise, after lending its support in the development of Gears Tactics to Splash Damage.

It must be remembered that Klobrille’s information has already been accurate on previous occasions, and the movement that has taken place today gives more credibility to his words. Just moments ago, heto official Gears of War account has shared an enigmatic image with an arm holding three Gears badges. Could this mean that there will be information on Gears 6 soon?

The official Gears of War account makes a strange teaser. Gears 6 information imminent?

In addition to the information shared by Klobrille, it must be remembered that a few days ago it was reported that there could be very important news for Xbox Series X in the coming weeks. There is no doubt that one of these novelties was the announcement of FPS Boost, a new feature introduced by Xbox that will improve the performance of backward compatible titles.

However, it is possible that the news about the new generation of Microsoft does not end there, and that we will soon have Gears 6 information. We must not forget that a little over a month ago, Microsoft shared information about the exclusive unannounced games, where they assured that we would soon have news about the new work of The Coalition.

Gears 5 announces new content for multiplayer

For now they are nothing more than mere speculation, but it is possible that after the information from Klobrille and the movement that occurred in the official Gears of War account during today there will be news about the franchise shortly.