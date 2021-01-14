Bank of Russia lowered the official euro exchange rate on Friday was 13.56 kopecks to 89.64 rubles.

Meanwhile, the American currency has risen in price by 26.97 kopecks – up to 73.79 rubles.

The value of the bi-currency basket, calculated at the official rates as of Friday, increased by 8.7 kopecks, amounting to 80.92 rubles.

The day before, the ruble weakened against the euro and the dollar after the decision of the RF Ministry of Finance to resume the purchase of foreign currency within the framework of the budget rule. According to the Moscow Exchange, the US dollar rose to 73.85 rubles, and the euro – to 90.03.

Meanwhile, according to the magazine The Economist, the Russian ruble topped the list of the most undervalued currencies in the world.