Just over a month to go until the premiere of batman, and fans couldn’t be more excited. In recent weeks, many new details have been revealed about the film of Matt Reeves, and today we finally know what the exact duration of this feature film will be. You’d better go to the bathroom before you go into the movie theater.

According to information from The Hollywood Reporter, TheBatman It will last two hours and 55 minutes, thus making it the longest film in the history of the hero. Specifically, it will be two hours with 47 minutes of action, since the last eight will be reserved for the credits, but in any case it continues to have a considerable duration.

Like many other films in the genre, it is possible that batman may include a few post-credits scenes, although for now this is mere speculation. We know that Reeves He intends to create a new cinematic universe from this story, so his future plans could be advanced with a couple of these scenes.

batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022.

Publisher’s note: The length of The Batman is definitely surprising, especially when the longest movies nowadays are usually close to two and a half hours. There are a lot of elements to balance within the film, so Reeves will want to take as much time as he needs to fully develop each of them, and possibly save others for the sequel.

Via: THR