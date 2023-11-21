The 52nd Union Day Organizing Committee revealed the details of the official show scheduled to be held on this occasion on December 2nd in Expo City Dubai, which highlights the inspiring story of the Union and teamwork, and highlights the features of the sustainable journey in the UAE since the founding of the Union in 1971 until today. .

The official display includes innovative technologies and captivating displays that embody the rich heritage of the UAE, and the rich fabric that connects the meanings of unity and sustainability throughout history, and is symbolized by various elements of the “Sadu” fabric, coinciding with the holding of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28). And keep pace with the year of sustainability.

The show also celebrates the heritage of our ancestors and the close relationship between ancient traditions and modern technology, reflecting the shared commitment to caring for and preserving our interconnected world, and presenting the UAE’s vision for a sustainable future in which the world cooperates to overcome climate challenges, through innovation and joint action, inspired by the efforts of climate action supporters from UAE and all over the world.

The committee explained that everyone throughout the UAE can watch the live show on December 2nd on the official website for the UAE’s 52nd Federation Day. www.UnionDay.aeAnd across all local TV channels.

Citizens and residents of the UAE also have the opportunity to attend the 52nd Union Day parade from December 5 to 12, to watch the performances and enjoy an in-depth narrative about the sustainability journey in the UAE.