Indonesian official scared of black magic practiced in new capital

An official spoke about the fear of black magic, which is actively practiced by indigenous tribes in the new capital of Indonesia, Nusantara. About this writes South China Morning Post.

Indonesian authorities have decided to move the capital from Jakarta to the island of Kalimantan because the old city is sinking. At a meeting with Nusantara officials, an unnamed employee of the National Cyber ​​and Crypto Agency admitted that she did not want to move. She explained that she was afraid of santet, a traditional Indonesian magical practice that allows harm to be done to people from a distance.

The official said that her husband, also a civil servant, had suffered from such a curse and she did not want to repeat his fate. The deputy head of the Nusantara administration for social, cultural and public affairs confirmed that various rituals are widespread in Kalimantan. He explained that the area is inhabited by Dayaks who believe in magic and oppose the construction of a city on their land. The official admitted that he himself had once fallen under the influence of santet.

Nevertheless, the man urged not to be afraid of black magic. He sees salvation from it in indifference: in his opinion, if a person does not worry about magical rituals, they will not overtake him.

It is known that in 2022, Indonesian President Joko Widodo performed the Nusantara Jar ritual to successfully build the new capital. As part of it, soil and water samples from different regions of the country were mixed in a large clay pot. Thus, the president asked permission from local spirits to move to the new territory.

Earlier it was reported that the Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Energy in the Maldives was accused of attempting to use black magic against the country’s president. An investigation is underway, and details of the case have not been disclosed.