Will Smith will not be able to attend Academy events for the next 10 years or be nominated to win more Oscars

Almost two weeks after the Oscar Night, which was held in Los Angeles on March 27, the final decision of the Academy has arrived regarding the slap that Will Smith shot Chris Rock in the face. The academy’s president and CEO have barred the actor from the awards ceremony for the next 10 years. Later came the response from the Oscar winner.

Dozens of statuettes delivered to actors, directors and other professionals from the world of cinema on the night of the Oscars which was held on March 27 at Dolby Theater from Los Angeles.

One, in the category of best leading actorWill Smith also brought her home, for her amazing performance in the film “A winning family“.

However, what was talked about the most was not the prize he won, but a unfortunate episode which occurred a few minutes before his award ceremony.

On stage there was comedian Chris Rock and among the many jokes, he addressed one to Jada Pinkett, wife of Smith. The gag was not at all appreciated by the actor, so much so that he got up, took the stage and threw the comedian one slap full face.

Many followed that episode discussions and the apologies of Smith towards all those who had witnessed the scene, towards the Academy and towards Rock itself.

Either way, everyone expected one stance by the Academy. Decision that did not take too long to arrive.

The Academy’s Decision for Will Smith

In a statement, the president of the Academy David Rubin and the CEO Dawn Hudsonthey wrote:

The Board has decided that, for a period of 10 years commencing April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith will not be permitted to participate in any Academy event or program, either in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards. .

The actor had already decided to leave the Academy and give up the possibility of voting for the actors or films in the competition. Now, with this decision, he can’t even be a candidate for the next 10 editions of the Oscars.

Smith’s reaction was also sudden, and through an official note he said of accept and respect the choice of the Academy.

Avertedtherefore, the rumor concerning a possible revocation of the Oscar won this year, which will therefore remain his.