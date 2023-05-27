Home page World

From: Julia Volkenand

Music legend Tina Turner is dead. The spokesman for the world star announced her death. The world mourns the “Queen of Rock’n’Roll”.

Update from May 25, 6:31 a.m.: Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) also surprisingly reported on the death of Tina Turner. He refers to an old interview by Turner with the health portal “showyourkidneyslove.com” and says: “Impressive description by Tina Turner of how homeopathy destroyed her kidney.” That led to a stroke and dialysis.

Update from May 25, 9:02 p.m.: According to media reports, Tina Turner’s cause of death should now be known. The music icon is said to have died of natural causes Daily Mail learned from spokespersons for the singer. The 83-year-old died after a long, unspecified illness. Tina Turner’s medical record was long, she struggled with colon cancer and high blood pressure, among other things.

Update from May 25, 5:14 p.m.: The world mourns the loss of Tina Turner. Now the US singer Beyoncé has also commented on the death of the rock legend. “My beloved queen,” the singer wrote on her website, which features a photo of the two musicians. “I love you endlessly. I am so thankful for your inspiration and all the paths you paved for me. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion.” They performed together at the 2008 Grammys.

World mourns Tina Turner: Fans gather in front of the music legend’s property

Update from May 25, 1:50 p.m.: Mourning for rock legend Tina Turner is also great in the Swiss municipality of Küsnacht. In the meantime, residents have expressed their grief with flowers and candles at the Villa Algonquin on Lake Zurich. The rock icon lived there until her death.

Turner, who is Swiss by choice, moved into the villa in 1998. Fans and residents had already gathered in front of the entrance gate to the property on Wednesday evening. A sign also reads “Simply The Best,” a nod to one of their biggest hits.

Update from May 25, 11:41 am: The world mourns the loss of Tina Turner. Even the US Federal Space and Flight Science Agency NASA shared their condolences on their Twitter account. Referring to one of her hits, NASA writes: “Simply the best, music legend Tina Turner shone on stage and in millions of hearts as the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.’ Her legacy will live on forever among the stars.” Hundreds of thousands of people have already responded to the post.

Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger mourns the loss of world star and his good friend Tina Turner. © dpa/Rusty Kennedy

Music legend and Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger also mourns Turner’s death: “I am so saddened by the death of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She really was an enormously talented artist and singer. She was inspirational, warm, fun and generous,” the 79-year-old Brit said on Twitter. He also posts a picture of the two together. “She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

‘Star Whose Light Will Never Fade’: Obama Responds to Tina Turner’s Death

Ex-US President Barack Obama also reacted to the death of the late musician. Obama wrote on Twitter: “Tina Turner was powerful, she was unstoppable and she was uncompromisingly herself”. He goes on to explain, “She spoke and sang her truth through joy and pain.”

The ex-president alludes to both triumphs and tragedies of the artist. Obama declares, “Today we join fans around the world in honoring the queen of rock ‘n’ roll and a star whose light will never fade.”

Tina Turner is dead – German celebrities also mourn over “Powerfrau”

TV entertainer Thomas Gottschalk also commented on the death of Tina Turner. The “Wetten dass …?” moderator writes on Instagram: “She was a powerful woman. One of the first and one of the last! One of her songs was called: ‘I might have been Queen’. For me she was that. ”He also posted several pictures of himself and Tina Turner that had been taken during various Gottschalk programs over the years.

Original article from May 24, 8:54 p.m.: Rock icon Tina Turner has died aged 83. Turner’s spokesman confirmed the death of the singer, who last lived in Switzerland. Initially, British media reported unanimously about it. The musician fell asleep forever after “a long illness in her house in Switzerland”.

Details are not known about the cause of her death. However, Turner has always struggled with illnesses in the past ten years. She suffered a stroke, had a kidney transplant and was diagnosed with colon cancer.

Music legend Tina Turner dead “after a long illness” – cause of death not yet known

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” the singer’s verified Instagram page of hits like “Private Dancer,” “Simply The Best,” and “What’s Love Got To Do With It” said on Wednesday. Turner has delighted “millions of fans around the world” with her music.

Turner’s verified Facebook page also said: “Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest works: her music.”

Also known as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Turner wowed fans around the world with her powerful voice, daring costumes and never-ending energy. Especially in the 80s and 90s she achieved real superstar status. In 2009 she retired after her farewell tour.

Tina Turner is dead: the icon spent her last years in Switzerland

She rarely appeared in public after that, for example to promote a book or a musical about her life story. She has lived with her German partner Erwin Bach, who is 16 years her junior 90s at Lake Zurich in Switzerland. The two celebrated a lavish wedding party there in 2013. Turner later even accepted Swiss citizenship.

She rose to fame as a duo with then-husband Ike Turner in the ’60s and ’70s. Hits like “River Deep – Mountain High” and “Nutbush City Limits” stormed the charts in many countries. As Turner revealed much later, the marriage was an ordeal for her. Ike beat and bullied her. She fled from him at the age of 37. Turner gave up all financial claims from the joint music creation in order to get through the divorce quickly and started with a solo career.

Colon cancer and kidney failure and stroke: Tina Turner’s lengthy medical record

At the age of 45 she shone in the spotlight again: the album “Private Dancer” was her solo breakthrough in 1984. From then on she filled stadiums and music stages all over the world. She landed numerous hits: “What’s Love Got To Do With It?”, “Proud Mary”, “We Don’t Need Another Hero” or “Be Tender with Me Baby” are just a few of them.

However, Turner’s life was also riddled with tragedy, such as the deaths of her two sons, who predeceased her at 59 and 62, respectively. She herself suffered a stroke, suffered from colon cancer and kidney failure, and received a kidney donation from her husband in 2017. Little is known about her cause of death. (jv with material from the dpa)