After rumors and speculation started, the official account Fall Guys pronounces on his arrival at Game Pass. It turns out that the Fall Guys Twitter account is very active, with community manager Oliver Hindle leading the charge there. Earlier today, the official Twitter account responded to an Xbox tweet talking about Xbox Games Pass, and this little interaction got fans excited about a possible Xbox launch. Ultimately, it appears that will not be the case, as Hindle returned to the platform to close the idea.

Fall Guys is currently only available on PC and PlayStation, so even during the height of its popularity, those on Xbox, Stadia or Switch were unable to participate. This has certainly been a source of disappointment for much of the community, as the game is in high demand.

The official Fall Guys account pronounces on his arrival at Game Pass

The Xbox UK post prompted fans to comment for an Xbox Games Pass recommendation. This is basically a fun way for Xbox often interacts with its fans. When the Fall Guys official Twitter account responded with a simple “Can I play?” The comment section exploded with hopeful fans who wanted to see the game on Xbox, and not just Xbox but directly on Game Pass as well.

The point is that this did not last long, because the next thing was to see how the official Fall Guys account pronounces on its arrival on Game Pass. A Twitter user asked directly if the comment meant the game would make its way to Game Pass. The Fall Guys official account just said that he just wanted to see what game he would get. This disappointed some fans, but it is completely in line with the kind of casual posts that generally come from this account.

We must say that this doesn’t necessarily rule out potential Fall Guys coming to Xbox, but it seems less likely that this was a hidden ad. However, we can bet that the game is coming to Xbox, and it will probably be this year. In the meantime we only have the fact that Fall Guys pronounce on his arrival at Game Pass and say that for now not.

