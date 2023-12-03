The official presentation of the UAE’s 52nd Federation Day highlighted the country’s sustainability journey and its vision of a prosperous future shared with the world in climate adaptation and overcoming challenges through innovation, cooperation, and teamwork, sponsored by inspiring climate action supporters from the UAE. And various parts of the world.

The official presentation was held yesterday in Expo City Dubai, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council of the Federation, Rulers of the Emirates, and Their Highnesses the Crown Princes, and a number of guests of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. “COP28”.

The show, which lasted 30 minutes and was accompanied by a live orchestra, was distinguished by the use of innovative techniques and the presentation of amazing performances on a moving stage, which depicted the rich heritage of the UAE and the threads of union and sustainability throughout history..

The show was inspired by the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God rest their souls,” who adhered to the values ​​of sustainable development and empowering the world. The show praised the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.” He highlighted the story of the UAE, from the past through the present and into the future, embodying the unity and steadfastness of its people.

The show included five scenes: Union of Hope, Beauty of Nature, Facing Climate Change Together, Working and Innovating, and Towards Global Unity..

In honor of the inspiring Emirati youth, Al-Mashaed highlighted local and global climate action supporters who are innovating solutions to global climate challenges, including Emirati climate action supporters Maitha Al Mansouri, Maryam Hosni, Saeed Al Hassan, and Amal Al Gergawi, who respectively work in the fields of botany, renewable energy, agriculture, and conservation. On the environment.

Global climate action supporters and representatives from Zayed Sustainability Prize-winning organizations also participated in the presentation, including Harish Hande, Nidhi Pant, and Mohun Kumar Mondal..

The show concluded with props specially and accurately designed to simulate the lighting effects of fireworks, as the designs focused on sustainability and the theme of the show..

It is worth noting that Sadu weaving and its various elements that the display highlighted were hand-woven by Emirati Sadu craftsmen from the “House of Craftsmen”, one of the initiatives of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. Sadu represents a vital craft for Emirati women, who practiced it in weaving tents and household utensils. Through it, it contributed to supporting the family’s income.

Preparations for the show in Expo City Dubai began in April 2023 with the participation of more than 7,000 people from all over the world, while the orchestra consisted of 90 members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and local musicians. Sadiq Brabah worked on designing the shows, which were built on the basis of three terms that represent the values ​​of the show. They are “innovation”, “together” and “collaboration”.“.

UAE citizens and residents can attend public performances at Expo City Dubai from December 5 to 12, and tickets can be obtained from the official website, in addition to a guide to the show being available in Arabic and English on the website. www.UnionDay.ae.