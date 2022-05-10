The tournament will be played in Germany from June 14 to July 14, matches in 10 cities divided into 3 groups: Berlin, Hamburg and Leipzig; Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen and Cologne; Frankfurt, Munich and Stuttgart

Uefa today approved the calendar of the final phase of the 2024 European Championship, which will be held in Germany, with ten cities involved from 14 June to 14 July 2024. Munich will host the inaugural match, at the Fussball Arena, while it will be the turn of the Olympiastadion in Berlin the honor of the final, in the first edition in which sustainability will be present as a criterion in the tournament regulations.

The offices – At the start of 24 national, the 10 locations will be divided into three groups: “North / Northeast”, which will include Berlin, Hamburg and Leipzig, “West”, consisting of Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen and Cologne, and finally the grouping “South”, which includes Frankfurt, Munich and Stuttgart. The matches of each group will be played in a maximum of two groups, in order to reduce and simplify the movements of the teams. See also Chivas arrives as favorite to the Clásico Tapatío

The rules – Finally, the committee approved the complete tournament regulations, which will be made available on the Uefa.com website on May 16th.

May 10, 2022 (change May 10, 2022 | 19:06)

