Torture, serious threats, injuries aggravated by abuse of public function and discrimination. It is on the basis of these accusations that Bruna, a 42-year-old transsexual, denounced the agents of the local police in Milan who kicked and struck her with batons, even on her head, on 24 May. The complaint was filed this morning in the prosecutor’s office by the lawyer Debora Piazza, who is also in contact with the Brazilian consulate.

The adjunct Tiziana Siciliano and the prosecutor Giancarla Serafini, who have opened an investigation for injuries aggravated by the abuse of the public function, will therefore have another element to investigate. To which is also added the medical report on a “head wound, compatible with a truncheon”. In the next few hours, meanwhile, the names of at least three of the four police officers who intervened could be entered. A female agent, on the other hand, would not have taken part in the action.

In the sheets of the complaint, Piazza disputes the crime of torture because, after being kicked and beaten, Bruna “was kept locked inside the police car for at least twenty minutes” after having pepper sprayed “her face” with pepper spray. The aggravating circumstance that punishes crimes committed “for the purposes of ethnic, racial and religious discrimination” was also contested: according to the reconstruction provided by the woman and her lawyer, the officers allegedly attacked her as a transsexual. Finally, the accusation of serious threats would concern alleged sentences shouted by the police – such as “we’ll kill you” – before reaching the woman, who was fleeing from via Castelbarco to via Sarfatti.

As an element accompanying the complaint, the lawyer filed a new video shot with a mobile phone by a witness with the prosecutors. The video resumes the moments following the arrest, that is, when the woman was made to get on the vehicle of the local police. In recent days, Piazza had spoken about the physical and mental conditions of her client: “she has a bad head wound with clotted blood, compatible with a truncheon. She is upset, sad, depressed. She cries and just can’t review the video she took that scene.”

The attack on May 24 last year

The transgender woman of Brazilian origins had been surrounded on 24 May by four local police officers and kicked, beaten and pepper sprayed and filed a complaint for personal injuries aggravated by abuse of public service, by the aggravating circumstance of “ethnic discrimination , racial and religious” as well as for torture and threats. In recent weeks, the Brothers of Italy presented a proposal to the Chamber to repeal the crime of torture. The incident took place on 24 May in a central area of ​​Milan – after an alleged report of obscene acts that the woman allegedly committed in front of a school of which, however, there is no trace in the official documents – and the agents were filmed by a video immediately disclosed online.

The second video

In the last few hours, another video shot by a passer-by clearly shows the signs of violence with Bruna’s face bleeding. helpless, sitting on the ground and unarmed. In this second video, taken by a passerby, you can see the following moments, when the woman (who is bleeding from her head) is loaded into a car by the police. The author of the video tried to ask the officers to stop using violence against women, then turned on the video camera asking for explanations as a citizen about this “unheard-of violence”.