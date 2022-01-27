Police officers help an elderly golden retriever who was trapped in a frozen pond

A story with a beautiful happy ending took place in 2012. A man named Larry LaVallee called police officers to help a golden retriever elder, who was trapped in the pond behind his home. He was in grave danger.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

These uniformed heroes are usually always ready to step in for to save both humans and animals, in distress. They never back down and even put in they endanger their lives.

This story as we said began in 2012, in the small county of Kippensin Canada.

It was a day like any other for everyone and it hadn’t happened nothing strange.

After returning home from work, however, Larry LaVallee he went to his bedroom window and discovered something terrible.

His neighbors’ dog remained trapped in the frozen pond and he could not free himself.

He tried to help him alone, but seeing that his attempts did not lead to anything, he decided to alert them policemen. The latter, given the gravity of the affair, soon intervened for the puppy.

Nobody really knows how the dog managed to do it arrive at that point, but the sure thing is that it doesn’t he could just get out.

This is because the ice sheet it had detached and was far from the mainland.

The intervention of the policeman to save the golden retriever

Luckily the agent Kris LeGresley he quickly came forward to be able to intervene. He used one little boat and with a tool he came up to the puppy.

The little four-legged obviously really was scaredbut perhaps he understood that this person was only there to help him.

Indeed it is made to take in a few moments.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

Despite everything he did not report serious consequences from that sad experience.

Plus, his human friends waited at the edge of the pond to be able to do it hug again. They were delighted of what the agents did for them.