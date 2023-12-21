The RIS investigations begin on Filippo Turetta's Fiat Punto, where they allegedly found traces of blood and dirt. Here's what the interior of the getaway car reveals

The RIS began analyzing what was found on the car Filippo Turettaparticularly on traces on the Fiat Punto of blood and earth found immediately after the arrest of Giulia Cecchettin's ex-boyfriend in Germany. We investigate what was found in the passenger compartment to reconstruct exactly what happened the day Filippo took Giulia away forever from the affection of her loved ones.

On the Black Fiat Punto used by Filippo Turetta to escape to Germany after having taken the life of Giulia Cecchettin, investigators found traces of blood and dirt, as well as other material residues in the passenger compartment.

The RIS are at work with the first analysis operations, to understand what happened to the girl from Vigonovo from the moment she got into her ex's car until the moment he killed her, and then abandoned her lifeless body, found a week later.

The car has been under judicial custody of the police in Halle, Germany for a month. German agents stopped the escape of Giulia Cecchettin's murderer and seized the vehicle in which she was travelling.

Only now has the car been taken to Italy to be examined by specialists from the scientific section of the Carabinieri. Specialists have already found stains on seats and carpets and in the trunk that could be blood, as well as material that appears to be soil.

Filippo Turetta's car, traces on the Fiat Punto analyzed by the Parma Ris

The first analyzes conducted on the car should confirm that the blood traces are Giulia's blood. While later a comparison will be made of the material found on board with that of the place where they found Giulia's body.

The Venice Public Prosecutor's Office, which coordinates the investigations, could also appoint technical consultants. The aim is to carry out all the necessary unrepeatable checks. The parties will also be able to do the same.