At a police station in northern Tokyo, Japan, a patrolman stole erotic videos from a detainee’s phone and was left without work. The SoraNews24 portal reports.

The incident took place on October 28, 2019. A senior police officer detained the offender, after which he went to the toilet with his phone. While watching his cell phone, he came across some vulgar videos. The 36-year-old policeman forwarded them to his smartphone using the LINE messenger, popular in Japan, and returned the phone to the owner.

The detainee saw that files were sent from his phone and complained to the police. The authorities launched an investigation. On October 9 of this year, the officer responsible for the incident was reprimanded. As punishment, they decided to cut his salary by ten percent in the next three months.

Due to the risk of a more serious sentence, the accused resigned. He admitted to his colleagues that he downloaded erotic files out of curiosity.

Earlier it was reported that a police officer from the American city of Logan, Utah, lost his job after showing colleagues candid pictures of the murdered student Lauren McCluskey. The investigation confirmed that Officer Miguel Daras used the classified materials of the case for his personal interests.