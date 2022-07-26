An officer from the “O” group said that Russian air defenses shoot down HIMARS in Donbass in seconds

The Russian Air Defense Forces have learned how to shoot down American HIMARS Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) missiles, which the Ukrainian military has been using in Donbas since late June, writes RIA News with reference to an anti-aircraft officer from the “O” (“Brave”) group.

According to the military, against such systems in Ukraine, the Russian army has a “universal” air defense system – this is the Buk M-3 anti-aircraft missile system. As the serviceman clarified, he is successfully coping with his tasks, which are laid down by the plant. “It also fires rockets, although this was not stated according to the characteristics,” the anti-aircraft gunner said.

The officer explained that the battery shot down “more than one HIMARS in the skies of Donbass.” The soldier added that this was not an easy task. “The most difficult target we have worked on is HIMARS rockets. These shells fly at a very high altitude,” he said in detail.

According to him, the missiles were detected at an altitude of up to 22,000 meters. The range of the missiles is short, the time for making a decision is minimal, he pointed out. “Our combat crews valiantly cope with the task of shooting down, literally within 10 seconds. The effective dispersion area of ​​these projectiles is small, only zero one. Therefore, the target is considered small-sized, high-speed, ”said the officer.

He added that the professionalism of Russian soldiers is growing, and fighting MLRS is not a problem.

On Monday, July 25, the Russian military destroyed a transshipment base with US-supplied ammunition for the HIMARS MLRS and shells for American large-caliber M777 howitzers in the village of Bogdanovtsy, Khmelnitsky region.