Russian officer spoke about the destruction of the Ukrainian self-propelled guns in the Avdiivka direction

During the counter-battery fight in the Avdiivka direction, a Ukrainian self-propelled artillery mount (SAU) was destroyed. This was told by an officer of the First Army Corps of the grouping of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation “South” with the call sign “Bumblebee”, writes RIA News.

As the military clarified, on the video of objective control, which was filmed with the help of a reconnaissance copter, “exits” are clearly visible from the multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) and from the enemy’s cannon artillery in October (Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk). “We worked on the howitzer, which was hidden in the green. It was on it that our shells lay down, ”he pointed out.

According to the military, the counter-battery fight was carried out between Orlovka and Umansky. “These are two villages west of Avdiivka,” he pointed out.

Earlier, Russian troops repulsed four attempts to attack the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Artemovsk area.