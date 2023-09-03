The Dreyfus affair lands in prime time on Rai 3 thanks to the film by Roman Polanski which won the Golden Lion in Venice in 2019

Editorial board

The 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival has been underway for a few days now and Rai 3 has decided to dedicate today’s prime time, Sunday 3 September, to auteur cinema by digging right into the archives of Venice: the choice fell on The officer and the spyRoman Polanski’s film that won the Golden Lion in 2019, on air at 21.40 today on Rai 3.

The plot — The officer and the spy, also winner of the César Award for best direction, best adaptation and best costumes, is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Robert Harris, here also in the role of co-writer with Polanski. We are in 1894 when the military of Jewish origin Alfred Dreyfusa French army captain, is found guilty of high treason for passing military secrets to the German Empire. See also Union Magdalena vs. Millionaires, LIVE: follow the League live

The story seems closed with the condemnation of the man to exile, but the lieutenant colonel Georges Picquartpromoted to head of the military counterintelligence unit, realizes that despite Dreyfus’s removal, the leak has not stopped.

Picquart realizes that Dreyfus has been falsely accused and that the spy is still active. The investigations prove to be long and complex, especially due to the resistance of his superiors who don’t want to admit the mistake, but the turning point comes when different personalities, including the writer Emile Zola, join the cause. It was Zola himself, on 13 January 1898, who published the famous article in the Aurore J’Accusein which he supported the absolute search for truth and justice, naming those who were guilty of lies and negligence.

The cast of the movie — The cast of The officer and the spy is led by two of the most famous French actors of the moment, Jean Dujardin as Lieutenant Colonel Marie-Georges Picquart e Louis Garrel in those of Alfred Dreyfus. Around them move: See also F1 | Haas: Giovinazzi is in the crosshairs if he were to skip Mazepin

Emmanuelle Seigner as Pauline Monnier

as Pauline Monnier Gregory Gadebois as Major Hubert-Joseph Henry

as Major Hubert-Joseph Henry Mathieu Amalric as Alphonse Bertillon

as Alphonse Bertillon Melvil Poupaud in the role of Fernand Labori

in the role of Fernand Labori Éric Ruf as Colonel Jean Sandherr

as Colonel Jean Sandherr Laurent Stocker as General Georges-Gabriel de Pellieux

as General Georges-Gabriel de Pellieux Andre Marcon in the role of Émile Zola

in the role of Émile Zola Gerard Chaillou as Georges Clemenceau

as Georges Clemenceau Michel Vuillermoz as Lieutenant Colonel Armand du Paty de Clam

as Lieutenant Colonel Armand du Paty de Clam Denis Podalydes as Edgar Demange

as Edgar Demange Damien Bonnard as Desvernine

as Desvernine Luke Barbareschi as Philippe Monnier

Where to see The officer and the spy — Roman Polanski’s 2019 film marks the second collaboration between the Polish director and writer Robert Harris after the screenplay of The man in the shadowsdirected by Polanski in 2010. An Officer and a Spy airs Sunday, September 3 at 21.40 on Rai 3 and streaming on RaiPlay, where it will also remain in the catalog in the following days. The movie is still there on demand on Sky and streaming on Noweven in high definition. See also Carolina Marcialis: “I model? I have a muscular body, not a lean one. And then…"