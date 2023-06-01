“The office” will have its first remake starring a woman in all its history. Felicity Ward will be in charge of interpreting the new Michael Scott by Steve Carelland David Brent by Ricky Gervais, both protagonists of the American and British versions. The Australian actress and comedian will put herself in the shoes of Hannah Howard in this new Australian adaptation that is already in development and will come to streaming through Amazon Prime Video. What will this story be about and what can we expect?

The series is available on almost all streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max. However, it will be the second of these that has the exclusive to broadcast the new series.

The new boss of the remake of “The office”

In this Australian remake of “The office”, the new boss will be called Hannah Howardwho will direct a packaging company called Flinley Craddick. According to Deadline, the premise will follow her trying to do everything in her power after receiving word that head office plans to close their branch to force everyone to work from her home.

Felicity Ward is an Australian comedian and actress. Photo: Felicity Ward/Facebook

Its about remake number 13 of one of the most successful comedy series in history, but also of the first of all its history to have a woman as the protagonist. Over the years, all the reversals had tried to emulate the British David Brent and the American Michael Scott with male leads, but this time Amazon Prime Video wants to add something new.

Who is Felicity Ward, the new boss in “The office”?

Felicity Ward is known in Australia for her work on stand up comedy. Likewise, she has worked in series of the American channel ABC, such as “Spicks and specks” and “The Ronnie Johns Half Hour”and has had appearances in other popular comedy shows such as “Los tontos”.

The Australian actress is 42 years old and, beyond her roles for television series, she also He has spoken publicly about his problems with anxiety, depression and insomnia in the program “episodeson BBC Radio 4.

