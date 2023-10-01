The Officeone of the jewels of the American televisioncontinues to be a phenomenon that has endured in the memory of fans since its last season, which aired in May 2013.

However, for years, the question that has been on everyone’s lips is whether he would ever return. Now, a decade after its last broadcast, there are some signs that point towards an exciting reboot from this iconic series.

The plot of The Office, which revolved around a group of office employees of sales of paper, resonated with audiences due to its hilarious depiction of everyday work life.

The television series starred Steve Carell, John KrasinskiJenna Fischer, among others, a project that became a reference for humor based on the most mundane situations.

It was the place Puck News who sparked speculation about the possible arrival of a rebootthat is, a reinterpretation of the original story, adapted to the expectations and tastes of the current audience.

The news also revealed that Greg Daniels, well-known screenwriter of The Simpsons, would be in charge of production, although Daniels himself has not yet officially confirmed his participation.

Unfortunately, it is highly unlikely that the original cast of The Office be part of this relaunch, so there would be new talents to embody the adorable Godin life characters that fans know and love.

Rumors about the return of The Office are getting stronger, and although there are still unknowns to be resolved, the prospect of reviving the most beloved office comedy is generating excitement in the hearts of fans around the world.

