The office, the series starring Steve Carell, is a remake of the British show of the same name and is considered a television classic of this century. Not for nothing was it one of the most watched shows of last year according to a Nielsen report and was crowned the best sitcom in history by OnBuy.

As you remember, the OnBuy portal published a list of the best comedy series of all time. This list is led by the NBC series, which surpasses other great favorites by viewers. Next, we share with you the losers of the match.

Brooklyn 99

Detective Jake Peralta and Captain Ray Holt headline this comedy about generational conflicts at a Brooklyn police station in New York. One is a detective who doesn’t take his superiors’ rules seriously, while the other is an inspector hell-bent on getting you up to speed and working according to department standards.

Community

Comedy about a group of misfits who attend Greendale Community College. Notable in the group is Jeff Winger, a charismatic and unscrupulous lawyer whose college degree has been invalidated. With the help of his colorful classmates, Winger forms a study group in which discussions and camaraderie dominate.

Parks and recreation

The series follows the adventures in documentary format, by Leslie Knope. She works in the parks and leisure department in Pawnee, Indiana. To turn an abandoned piece of land into a dream park, he joins the nurse named Ann with whom he overcomes the thousand obstacles of the municipal administration and various groups.

It’s always sunny in Philadelphia

Four friends who run a small bar in a southern Philadelphia neighborhood try to balance business and friendship. This is not an easy task, since each of them tends to be carried away solely by their personal interests.

Arrested development

Comedy created by Mitchel Hurwitz in which a widower, a member of a family as rich as it is materialistic, must get used to living again with his manipulative parents and his pampered siblings, as well as the elitist and denatured world that he hates so much.

Friends

The series chronicles the adventures and misadventures of six young people from New York: Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey. Despite the many changes that take place in their lives, their friendship is unbreakable in the tough battle to get ahead in their professional and personal journeys.

How I met your mother

In the year 2030, the architect Ted Mosby decides to tell his two sons the story of how he met their mother. Thus we see how the protagonist, an inveterate bachelor, desperately decides to find the love of his life.

Two and a half men

Charlie Harper is a wealthy bachelor who has a beach house and great success with women. But his informal lifestyle in Malibu is abruptly interrupted when his brother Alan, deeply depressed over their divorce, and their son Jake come to stay with him.

The Big Bang theory

Leonard and Sheldon are two privileged brains who share a flat. Although both of them, doctors in Physics, are able to calculate the probabilities of the existence of other worlds, they do not know how to relate to others, especially girls.