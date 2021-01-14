In the absence of cinema, 2020 was the year of series fans thanks to long-lasting formats. The witcher, The mandalorian, Lovecraft country, and The Umbrella were some of the most popular. However, The office was positioned as the most watched series, even though it ended more than seven years ago.

The show, starring Steve Carell, is a remake of the British series of the same name and is considered a television classic of this century. Not for nothing has it proven its validity in the top 10 of the most viewed (non-original) series, according to Nielsen.

Here is the list of the 10 most viewed licensed shows of the year. Time was taken as the main evaluation criterion, with 14,091 million minutes played being the lowest record in the ranking.

1. The office (57,127)

2. Grey’s anatomy (39,405)

3. Criminal minds (35,414)

4. NCIS (28,134)

5. Schitt’s creek (23,785)

6. Supernatural (20,336)

7. Shameless (18,218)

8. New girl (14,545)

9. The Blacklist – 91% (14,480)

10. Vampire diaries (14,091)

A series that continues to talk

The office aired for the first time on March 24, 2005 and managed to attract 11.2 million viewers in the United States. According to Nielsen, last year, Americans alone watched a total of 57 billion minutes of the series.

In addition, the Nielsen firm analyzed the original series of streaming platforms (Netflix, Amazon prime video, Hulu and Disney Plus) Although they had great successes, none compares with the scope of The office.

1. Ozark – 90% (30., 462)

2. Lucifer – 79% (18,975)

3. The crown – 98% (16,275)

4. Tiger King – 90% (15,611)

5. The mandalorian (14,519)

6. The Umbrella academy (13,470)

7. The great british baking show (13,279)

8. A Boss in Diapers: Back in Business (12,625)

9. Longmire (11,382)

10. You – 80% (10,965)

The office is about the lives of various office employees and is recorded in mockumentary format.