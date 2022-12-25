Every fan of “The office” knows that the series starring Steve Carell and produced by Greg Daniels (available on Amazon Prime Video) has different chapters to laugh and cry. But, if there is one that marked a before and after in the NBC series, that was the first Christmas episode, which not only became a classic to watch on Christmas Eve, but also its own salvation, because, more than After 15 years, the successful show was about to be canceled and go down in history without any glory.

“The office” on the brink of cancellation

The entire cast remembers those uncertain times. “We almost got canceled two, three, four, 10, 12 times in the beginning,” Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone, said in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment.

The ratings numbers weren’t good and NBC was thinking twice before throwing the beloved Scranton characters out on the streets.

It wasn’t until “Christmas party” arrived, episode 10 of the second season, that things changed overnight.

The first Christmas episode of “The Office” gave way to many more throughout the series Photo: NBC

In that funny episode, Michael Scott (Steve Carell) stars in an awkward moment at the office during a gift exchange, while the romance between Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) reaches an interesting point.

The salvation of “The office”

The chapter attracted no less than 10 million viewers, a key point for NBC to reconsider the true potential of its American version of “The office.”

The cast of “The office” in the first seasons. Photo: NBC

“After that episode aired, we were the number one streaming show on iTunes, and all of a sudden we were like, ‘Wait, we found our audience,’” recalled Angela Kinsey, who played Angela Martin on the show.

Subsequently, Steve Carell won the 2006 Golden Globe for his role in “The Office” and earned five more nominations in the years that followed.