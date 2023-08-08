Often many of the famous sitcoms have landmarks that have become iconic, this ranges from the bar you see in How I Met Your Mother to the milkshake shop on the show icarly. That has led to some of these places being frequently visited, mostly by fans from other parts of the world.

Thus we come to Alfredo’s Pizza Cafe in Scranton, restaurant that appeared in The Office, where a customer named Eric Smith attended to buy a simple pizza roll that does not exceed 20 dollars, leaving a controversy in the restaurant after leaving the place. And that’s because he has left a tip that some may consider quite generous, namely 3,000 USD.

After this, everything would have gone smoothly, but soon after Smith would want that money back, without really justifying why he wanted it back, mentioning that the money could be for an initiative called Tips for Jesus. And before this, he told them that they could leave for the legal part of not returning said amount that by then had already been lost.

The worst thing is that in the end the bank has returned the amount, even though it is negative for the restaurant, so now they will get to work to file a lawsuit. Same that at the moment it has not been said that it has entered into force, so in the following months the conclusion of this particular story would be given.

Via: wnep

Editor’s note: Giving tips and then taking them back is very cruel, so I understand how the matter of pursuing a lawsuit is. I hope they win it so that they do not continue to make these types of deceptive transactions.