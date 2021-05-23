The court of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, the late Sheikha Shamsa bint Majed, wife of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, and the mother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Abdullah bin Rashid, Ali bin Rashid and Marwan bin Rashid Al Mualla, who moved next door Lord, this evening.

The following is the text of the statement: In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful.

O reassured soul, return to your Lord, satisfied and satisfying, so enter into my servants and enter my paradise.

With hearts believing in the judgment of God and His destiny, the court of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council, the late ruler of Umm Al Quwain, mourns Sheikha Shamsa bint Majed, wife of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, and the mother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Abdullah bin Rashid, Ali bin Rashid and Marwan bin Rashid Mualla, who moved next to her Lord this evening.

The Court of His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain offers to the sons of the deceased its deepest condolences and sympathy, beseeching God Almighty to bless the deceased with the fullness of his mercy and pleasure and to dwell in his spaciousness. The funeral will take place tomorrow morning at Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque, Al Ras area, Umm Al Quwain.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

