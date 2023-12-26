The office of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, mourned the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Saeed Al Mualla, who passed away this morning.

The following is the text of the statement: “In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.. O reassured soul, return to your Lord, satisfied and pleasing, so enter among My servants and enter My Paradise.. God Almighty has spoken the truth..

With hearts that believe in God’s will and destiny, the office of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al-Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al-Quwain, mourns the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Saeed Al-Mualla, who passed away this morning.

The funeral prayer will be held today after the noon prayer, at the Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque, in the Al Ras area of ​​Umm Al Quwain.

We ask God Almighty to cover the deceased with His mercy and satisfaction and to dwell him in His spacious gardens.. “To God we belong and to Him we shall return.”