The Court of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the late, God willing, Sheikh Muhammad bin Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi, son of Sheikh Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi, who passed away today, mourned.

The following is the text of the statement: // In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

/ Oh, reassured soul, return to your Lord, satisfied and pleasing, so enter among my servants and enter my paradise / .. God Almighty is true.

With hearts that believe in God’s will and destiny, the court of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, member of the Supreme Council, ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, who is forgiven, God willing, mourns Sheikh Muhammad bin Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi, son of Sheikh Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi, who moved next to his Lord Today, I ask God Almighty to bless the deceased with the abundance of his mercy, to dwell him in his spacious gardens, and to inspire his family patience and solace.

We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return // .

The funeral prayer will be held on the body of the deceased today, Sunday, after the noon prayer, at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Ras Al Khaimah. Condolences will be accepted in the Hospitality Council in Khuzam for three days.