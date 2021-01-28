The Office of the Environment Prosecutor of the Region of Murcia opened investigation proceedings for the anti-frost burns in the Vega Alta region, some actions that began from a complaint by Ecologists in Action about the pollution caused by this type of practices, according to sources from this environmental organization in a statement.

Specifically, Ecologists in Action stated in its writing that this type of burning has been carried out in municipalities such as Cieza, in the Vega Alta, since 2014, despite not be allowed by the regulations, and that the recommendations of the General Directorate of Public Health and the General Directorate of the Environment are not complied with, which, they recall, “have been included in the conclusions of up to six different technical reports since 2015, and in which it is warned to the authorities, regional and local, about the impact that these burns have on air quality and, therefore, on the health of the population.

Since 2014, Ecologistas en Acción recalls that it has been reporting to the Community and the City Council of Cieza, municipality “most affected” by these burns, the “numerous episodes of contamination that have been recorded since then.” However, “far from adopting measures to protect the population, these practices continue to spread,” laments the spokesman for the environmental organization, Pedro Luengo.

Luengo explains that «the anti-frost burns cause the affected population to breathe during these episodes an air with extremely high contamination values that can be maintained for up to 10 and 11 consecutive hours ». And he cites as an example that «the mobile unit of the Air Quality Surveillance Network has registered hourly PM10 concentrations of 915 micrograms / m3 in Cieza, that is to say, a value almost 20 times above the threshold considered as an indicator of poor air quality. ‘ During this episode, he adds, “there were situations such as the admission and isolation of a young woman from Cieza in the Regional Hospital due to a serious asthmatic crisis.”

The organization points out that frost burns They are held throughout the months of February and March, “In anticipation of frosts that could damage some types of extra-early fruit varieties, introduced in recent years in traditionally cold agricultural areas.” Under these conditions, he warns that some agricultural operations “resort to generating heat and smoke by burning straw bales (large blocks of pressed straw), paraffin cans, or as more recently, using fuel stoves.”

The result, explains Luengo, “are immense clouds of smoke that contain a wide range of pollutants, and that cause pollution episodes that have become classified as unacceptable by the General Directorate of Environment itself, who, already in 2015, demanded measures to prevent this type of practice due to the impact it has on nearby population centers such as Cieza, Abarán and Blanca ».