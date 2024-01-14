Ukraine will not agree to freeze the conflict. This was stated on January 14 by the head of the office of the President of the country, Andrei Ermak.

“The President, his team, we have never agreed or accepted any freezing of the conflict. This is unacceptable for Ukrainian society and, of course, for the president and his team,” he said at a press conference following a meeting on the Ukrainian “peace formula” in Davos.

The meeting took place a day before the start of the World Economic Forum 2024 (WEF) in Davos, which will last until January 19. During the event, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said that Russia should take part in the discussion of a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

Earlier, on December 21, the American newspaper The Nation wrote that Ukraine’s victory is unlikely, so the United States and European countries should bring Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to the peace negotiations table. It was also noted that Americans are “rightly concerned” about the size of financial investments in Ukraine, which is located thousands of miles from the United States.

The day before, on December 20, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Washington’s continued support is crucial for Kyiv. However, he said that 90% of the security assistance that Washington provided to Kyiv “was spent here in the United States” and this “benefited the Americans.”

On the same day, Bloomberg columnist Hal Brands pointed out that Ukraine faces a terrible 2024 after the failure of its military counteroffensive and depleted resources. According to him, the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army ended in disappointment, and the country’s forces were “bloodied and exhausted.”

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the Russian President on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.