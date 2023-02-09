The Presidential Court mourns the late Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah bin Sulayem Al Falasi, the mother of His Highness Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of His Highness the President of the State, who passed away today.

The Presidential Office issued the following statement:

// In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful ..

“O you reassured soul, return to your Lord, satisfied and pleasing, so enter among My servants and enter My Paradise.” God the Great is true.

With hearts that believe in God’s will and destiny, the Office of the Presidency mourns the late Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah bin Sulayem Al Falasi, the mother of His Highness Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the mother of Sheikhs Khalifa, Hamad, Sultan, Rashid, Saeed, and Moza bint Hamdan Al Nahyan.

The Diwan expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy.. asking the Almighty God to cover the deceased with the abundance of his mercy and great forgiveness and to inspire her family and relatives patience and solace.

“We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return”//.