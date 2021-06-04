Five contracts for 380 million dollars, delays in deliveries, agreements that did not materialize, official audits, claims in Congress: to this tangle of problems regarding the government’s plan to buy vaccines, we must also add a legal case that is already processing in Comodoro Py and a complaint that was filed two days ago. In the civil and commercial jurisdiction, Alberto Fernández and Ginés González García took action against Patricia Bullrich for their accusations of alleged corruption in the so far frustrated negotiations with the Pfizer laboratory.

Law 27,573 declared the research, development, manufacture and acquisition of vaccines for COVID-19 of public interest. Through these regulations, the Executive Power – through the Ministry of Health of the Nation – was empowered to carry out the procedures to buy these vaccines. The negotiations began with some laboratories last year, and little time passed until some aspects of the decisions taken by the State ended up in court.

Astrazeneca

Judge Julián Ercolini has the case that was initiated by the delay in the arrival of Astrazeneca vaccines. That was an advance payment contract that the Government signed and of its lump sum, 55.6% has already been paid, according to Chief of Cabinet Santiago Cafiero. The stipulated deadlines for deliveries were within the first half of this year, but Only in the last few weeks has the laboratory fulfilled part of the shipment.

In this context, the investigation delegated to the prosecutor Guillermo Marijuan seeks to determine if the government knew in advance that Astrazeneca was unable to meet the agreed deadlines, and if so, why was it paid for anyway.

As counted Clarion, Marijuan recently prevented the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzoti, from making modifications to the contract without prior notice to the courts, fearing that an extension will be signed due to the delay in deliveries. “The State should fine the laboratory for not meeting the deadlines”, indicated judicial sources.

In this case, Cafiero gave a testimonial statement on Monday, when he admitted delays by Astrazeneca, although he mentioned that the deadlines were within the first semester. Vizzoti’s testimonial statement was also requested.

Lack of agreement with Pfizer

Failed negotiations with Pfizer also ended in court. By having participated in the clinical trial prior to its worldwide approval, the laboratory guaranteed the country the sending of 14 million doses, but their conditions, according to the government itself, were not acceptable. “Violent terms” was the description used by the president.

Argentina confirms the block of five Latin American countries that did not sign with Pfizer, along with Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Guatemala.

The deputies of Together for Change denounced the lack of information and explanations regarding why an agreement was not reached despite holding eleven meetings to negotiate it.

The complaint also asks that the behavior of public officials be investigated “who have negotiated with laboratories and have acted, apparently, in a manner incompatible with their functions, giving different and privileged treatment to different laboratories who offered their vaccinations. “

The case fell in the court in charge of Ariel Lijo.

Civil actions against Bullrich

The other chapter of the judicial confrontation over vaccines is processed in the civil and commercial jurisdiction. The actions brought against Patricia Bullrich are for her statements about alleged acts of corruption that would have prevented an agreement with Pfizer. The owner of the PRO accused Ginés González García of wanting to appoint an intermediary “for negotiated”, and made reference to possible bribes.

In this jurisdiction, President Alberto Fernández summoned Bullrich to a mediation hearing. The procedure is a mere formality, because you have already instructed your lawyer Gregorio Dalbón so that you do not accept a possible retraction.

The objective is reach a defamation trial and seek financial compensation that, in case of obtaining it, the President anticipated that It will go to the Malbrán Institute.

For his part, Ginés González García had requested through a Letter Document that the president of the PRO be rectified. The answer was immediate: Bullrich not only did not do it, but he promised to bring evidence to justice. Gines, represented by Martín Arias Duval, will also file a defamation lawsuit.

The auditory

Outside the courts, the National Auditor General’s Office (AGN) will also control how the official vaccination plan was managed and is being carried out. The AGN has already begun to audit the five contracts that Argentina has signed with Sputnik, Sinopahrm, Covishield, the Covax fund and Astrazeneca. They represent a final provision of 50 million doses, for 380 million dollars.

According to the first preliminary data, Although the State paid 55% of the committed figures, only an average of 25% of the doses arrived. In parallel, as he told Clarion, the Audit will also begin to evaluate the vaccination plan to determine its effectiveness and fairness.

Labs to Congress

Congress was also not immune to the public controversy over vaccines. The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, convened for next Tuesday at 10 in the morning the representatives of the Pfizer, Sinopharm, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca laboratories, and of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, so that inform about the delay in the deadlines stipulated by contract for the shipment of vaccines and the plans for the landing of the doses in Argentina.

The mechanism has already been used by the parliaments of Brazil and the United States. And it is also expected that after the presence of the laboratories, the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, will give explanations to Congress.

The summons comes right in the middle of the controversy surrounding the failed contracts with Pfizer, which has returned to the center of the public agenda in recent days due to the statements of Santiago Cornejo, holder for Latin America of the COVAX mechanism, promoted by the World Health Organization. Cornejo was also summoned to Congress.

