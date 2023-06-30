The UAE Office of Pilgrims Affairs continued to distribute more than 180,000 meals to the soul of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul in peace” in Makkah Al-Mukarramah and the holy sites.

This comes as a continuation of the distribution that began in Medina to the guests of Rahman among the pilgrims of the world in the holy sites in cooperation with the competent authorities in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, bringing the total number of meals to more than 200,000 meals.

Dr. Muhammad Matar Al-Kaabi, Head of the UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office, confirmed that this year the work teams began distributing meals to the pilgrims in the purest parts of the earth, taking into account ensuring that meals are delivered to the pilgrims without trouble.

Al-Kaabi appreciated the efforts of the wise leadership and its follow-up to promote the principle of charitable and humanitarian work, which was instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul in peace.”