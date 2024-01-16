













According to Deadline, a group of writers met on January 16 to determine the future of The Office. Apparently they want to create a new series with the same style, but that details the life of a totally different company and employees.

The curious thing about this is that They want this new series to take place in the same universe where Dundler Mifflin exists. In this way they could reference characters and events from the original series. Not to mention it opens up the possibility for some characters to have surprise appearances.

Of course there is still no arrival date for this new continuation or spin-off of The Office. Perhaps in the coming months they will announce what their new ideas are and when we might be seeing a new set of employees. Do you think it has potential?

What is The Office about?

The Office is a series that presents us with a mockumentary that follows the daily lives of Dundler Mifflin employees. It shows common office work situations but in a much more exaggerated way and with many comedy moments.

Source: NBC

The series ran from 2005 to 2013 and still remains one of the most popular comedies today. If you are interested in watching it, you can find it in its entirety in the Netflix catalog. Maybe this way you'll be more excited that it can continue in a certain way.

