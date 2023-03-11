Home page politics

The last generation always causes a stir with their protest actions. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution is now examining whether it is classified as extremist.

Cologne – The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution is investigating whether it has to monitor the activists of the “Last Generation” climate protection movement. Again Mirror reported on Friday (March 10), the office had already created a corresponding test case more than half a year ago. On the basis of public information, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution should determine whether the group has any indications of extremism.

If the Office for the Protection of the Constitution decides after examining the “Last Generation” that it is a suspicious case, it could initiate surveillance using community service means. The agency has not yet released any further information. She said that she “basically does not comment on the monitoring status of organizations that are not listed in the report for the protection of the constitution,” according to Der Spiegel.

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution examines the last generation: No indications of a threat to democracy beforehand

Most recently, two climate activists from the group were sentenced to several months in prison without parole because of a road blockade. The men got stuck on a street in Heilbronn in February and obstructed traffic. After the verdict, the group released a video showing one of the perpetrators who, despite the prison sentence, said they glued themselves to a street again – he could not accept “that we remain inactive in the face of the climate catastrophe.”

Climate activists of the last generation want to block traffic with adhesive campaigns. © Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

Head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, has so far been reluctant to comment publicly on the protest group. In autumn he emphasized that although the group committed crimes, it should not immediately be classified as extremist. In January he repeated this assessment: “The Office for the Protection of the Constitution “does not yet see sufficient evidence of a threat to the free and democratic basic order”.

The last generation accuses the federal government of not doing enough to fight the climate crisis and ignoring all warnings. Among other things, the group demands a speed limit of 100 km/h and a permanent 9-euro ticket. Germany must be emission-free by 2030 in order to curb the effects of climate change. (tt)